Fetch.ai Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.01 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $278.03 million and $25.01 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00039718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,219,441 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

