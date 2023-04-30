Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Tops $271.44 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $271.44 million and approximately $29.77 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00039334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00022008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001180 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,214,109 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

