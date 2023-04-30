Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,163,000 after buying an additional 310,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BA opened at $206.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.75. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.
Boeing Profile
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.