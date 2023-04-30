Fei USD (FEI) Tops One Day Volume of $1.87 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $34.79 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00026967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019231 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,294.49 or 0.99997159 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,457,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,195,971 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,457,357.46823735 with 35,195,970.59267044 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98160785 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $2,192,556.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

