Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,150 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 65,333 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises approximately 9.9% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned 0.34% of Expedia Group worth $47,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.79.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

