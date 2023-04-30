ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. ExlService also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-6.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Up 4.9 %

EXLS stock traded up $8.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.38. 322,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,770. ExlService has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $56,051.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $56,051.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,340 shares of company stock valued at $903,316. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.