ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. ExlService also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-6.90 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.00.
ExlService Stock Up 4.9 %
EXLS stock traded up $8.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.38. 322,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,770. ExlService has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
Insider Activity at ExlService
In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $56,051.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $56,051.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,340 shares of company stock valued at $903,316. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of ExlService
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
Featured Articles
