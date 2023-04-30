Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Exelon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Exelon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.