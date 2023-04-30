EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.59-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $644.00 million-$652.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.26 million.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 293,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $41.10.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $170,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

