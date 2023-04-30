Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Euro Manganese Stock Performance
EUMNF remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. Euro Manganese has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
Euro Manganese Company Profile
