Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Euro Manganese Stock Performance

EUMNF remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. Euro Manganese has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

