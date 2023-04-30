ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Tops $2.90 on Major Exchanges

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, ETHPoW has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00009948 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $312.98 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.95660388 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $6,975,830.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

