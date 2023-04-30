Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $1,896.38 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $228.32 billion and approximately $4.72 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,896.38 or 0.06495777 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00059270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00040158 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00022049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,396,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

