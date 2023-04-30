Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in April

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 873.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETTYF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Handelsbanken raised Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 254 to SEK 289 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $28.60 during trading hours on Friday. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.