Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.59-14.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.84. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.59-$14.97 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.33.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.89 and a 200 day moving average of $217.68. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $344.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $2.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

