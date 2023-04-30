Ergo (ERG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $289,885.03

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $116.97 million and approximately $289,885.03 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00005835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,170.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00311347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.23 or 0.00528701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.13 or 0.00408394 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,715,213 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

