Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for 4.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $775.82.

Equinix Stock Up 0.6 %

EQIX opened at $724.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $698.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.21. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $762.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $3.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

