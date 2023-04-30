Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,863 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,863 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.99% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $136,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,709,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 266,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 148,148 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,409,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,290,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

