Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $176,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.43. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $183.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

