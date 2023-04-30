Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,833 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $144,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

