Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $166.59 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of General Dynamics worth $166,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $218.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

