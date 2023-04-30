Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $156.72 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,521,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,163 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $156,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $243,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

NYSE DUK opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

