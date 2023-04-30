Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $128.89 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088,201 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $128,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Copart by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,446.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 125,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $79.05 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.