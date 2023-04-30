Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Lam Research worth $131,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lam Research by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 262,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,380,000 after buying an additional 126,238 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 451.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $524.08 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $499.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

