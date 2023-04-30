Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,389 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $151,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after buying an additional 1,066,451 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,326,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18,267.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 630,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 627,310 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 590,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,885.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 578,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 568,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.