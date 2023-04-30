Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.33% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $185,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.