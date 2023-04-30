Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $169.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $227.00.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.97.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.