Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 378.0 days.
Endesa Price Performance
OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $21.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. Endesa has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $22.11.
Endesa Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endesa (ELEZF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.