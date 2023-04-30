Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 378.0 days.

OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $21.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. Endesa has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

