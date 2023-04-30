Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. 1,641,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,551. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $69.77. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,127,000 after purchasing an additional 254,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

