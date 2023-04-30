Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Raised by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,698. The company has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

