ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of ENGGY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 9,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,538. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

