Employers (NYSE:EIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $46.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIG. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Employers in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Employers by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 224.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,959,000 after buying an additional 319,856 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 58.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 42,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

