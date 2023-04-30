Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESRT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of ESRT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.11. 1,897,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,611. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $988.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.