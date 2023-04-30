Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.65-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.20 billion-$31.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.64 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.65-8.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $395.50.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,350,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $376.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.86. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $283.00 and a 52-week high of $404.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

