Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $571.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $500.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $468.65 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.82. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.