Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.15. 1,139,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,103. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 86.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

