Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Update

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,486,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 3,065,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 228.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of ELEEF remained flat at $13.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,091. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

Read More

