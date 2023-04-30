Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Activity

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 210,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 109,881 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20,170.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after buying an additional 52,998 shares during the period.

NYSE ELAN opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

