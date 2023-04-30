Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,556 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 6.1% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.67% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $310,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,261 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,726,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. 3,306,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $110.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

