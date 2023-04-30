Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $87.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.78.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance
Shares of EW opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $110.10.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
Featured Stories
