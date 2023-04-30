Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $87.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $110.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

