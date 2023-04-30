Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94,237 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $40,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.5 %

EW opened at $87.98 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $110.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

