Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 33,750 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,750 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 269,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after buying an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 86,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.00. 4,365,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,262. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

