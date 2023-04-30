Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 29,006 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,006 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 50,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 177,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,046 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,732,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.62. 16,936,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,087,088. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

