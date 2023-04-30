Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 21,749 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,749 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,374,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

