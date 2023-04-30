Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,481 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.4% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,687,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,705,355. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

