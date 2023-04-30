Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 8,002 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 36,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $6,842,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $116.80. 8,652,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average of $120.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

