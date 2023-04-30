Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 28,458 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 85,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,287,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,778,000 after purchasing an additional 64,278 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,148,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,455,000 after purchasing an additional 111,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.47. 8,050,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,422. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.26. The company has a market cap of $293.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,635 shares of company stock worth $33,635,080. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

