Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in BP by 14.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,185,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,645. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s payout ratio is currently -249.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Raymond James lifted their price target on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on BP from GBX 700 ($8.74) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.00.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.