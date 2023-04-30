Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 8,529 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $74.91. 468,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.