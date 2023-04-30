Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $294.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.92. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

