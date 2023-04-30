Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.3% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.84. 1,200,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $178.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

