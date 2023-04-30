Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

ETV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.0949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 135,706 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $358,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.