Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
ETV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.80.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.0949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
